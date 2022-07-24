1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County.

The accident happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Purrysburg Road near Becks Ferry Road just outside of Hardeeville.

Officials say the 27-year-old driver of a truck went off the road into a ditch, flipping the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene.

There was a minor in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.