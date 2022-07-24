Sky Cams
Man injured in shooting on Harold Rivers Road

(WBTV File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting on Harold Rivers Road, St. Helena Island Sunday evening.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a man had been shot several times.

According to deputies, witnesses say the suspect drove away from the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

There does not appear to be a threat to the general public but people in the area of Harold Rivers Road can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.

Anyone who has information on Sunday’s shooting is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

