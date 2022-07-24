Sky Cams
Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly driver accidentally drove through Ellis Square Saturday, according to Savannah police.

Savannah police say two adults were seriously injured and two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries.

Chatham Emergency Services officials say five people were injured in the incident and one person refused treatment.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

