Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly driver accidentally drove through Ellis Square Saturday, according to Savannah police.

Savannah police say two adults were seriously injured and two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries.

Chatham Emergency Services officials say five people were injured in the incident and one person refused treatment.

