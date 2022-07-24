Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County probe into former president Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to testify on Monday to Fulton County prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Gov. Kemp will deliver a sworn recorded statement instead of appearing before a grand jury, according to officials.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testified in June before a special grand jury.

Specifically, the special grand jury will be looking into the phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During that call, Trump said, “so look, all I want to do is just, I want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”

Attorney General Chris Carr already testified, officials say.

