Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Gwinnett Street Bridge officially open

Gwinnett Street Bridge
Gwinnett Street Bridge(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Gwinnett Street bridge between Stiles Avenue and I-16 is open for use. Some people that live in the area, say that the closure was incredibly inconvenient for them, so they’re just happy that the bridge is finally open.

“Before the bridge opened it was chaos, nothing but chaos. Like, we gotta go out of our way to get just to downtown,” Carver Heights Resident Tykem Mordecai said.

“You know the gas prices are going high. We had to go all the way around to go right up the street, but I do appreciate the way they have it looking. It looks awesome,” Carver Heights Resident Lawrence Deloach said.

One lane in each direction is currently open on the road. The City of Savannah says that’s only temporary, and that when work on the road is finished, the road will have four lanes. There’s also a sidewalk for people to use- which locals say makes them feel safer.

“You have a sidewalk. You can go up and down. It’s easier to go over, walk through it. It was a good idea,” Carver Heights Resident Leander Bynes said.

Some residents say they don’t think the opening could’ve come at a better time, with nearby Enmarket Arena hosting a concert on July 30.

They say they’re hoping the bridge will help alleviate some of the traffic in the area when the arena is hosting events.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
UPDATE: TIU investigates pedestrian-involved crash that injured five people in Ellis Square
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith suspended with pay
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jasper Co.
The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at The Hudson Apartments
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.