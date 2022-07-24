Gwinnett Street Bridge officially open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Gwinnett Street bridge between Stiles Avenue and I-16 is open for use. Some people that live in the area, say that the closure was incredibly inconvenient for them, so they’re just happy that the bridge is finally open.

“Before the bridge opened it was chaos, nothing but chaos. Like, we gotta go out of our way to get just to downtown,” Carver Heights Resident Tykem Mordecai said.

“You know the gas prices are going high. We had to go all the way around to go right up the street, but I do appreciate the way they have it looking. It looks awesome,” Carver Heights Resident Lawrence Deloach said.

One lane in each direction is currently open on the road. The City of Savannah says that’s only temporary, and that when work on the road is finished, the road will have four lanes. There’s also a sidewalk for people to use- which locals say makes them feel safer.

“You have a sidewalk. You can go up and down. It’s easier to go over, walk through it. It was a good idea,” Carver Heights Resident Leander Bynes said.

Some residents say they don’t think the opening could’ve come at a better time, with nearby Enmarket Arena hosting a concert on July 30.

They say they’re hoping the bridge will help alleviate some of the traffic in the area when the arena is hosting events.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.