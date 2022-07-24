Sky Cams
Reproductive rights rally held in Atlanta Saturday(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A reproductive rights rally was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

A group of activists, local organizations and community members joined the Georgia NAACP in marching from Cosmopolitan AME Church to the Georgia state capitol. The group voiced their frustrations against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The controversial ruling sparked many protests across the United States and has been heavily criticized.

“There are two differences between reproductive rights and reproductive justice,” one attendee said.

Organizers say the new ruling disproportionally impacts black women as they are at higher risk of dying from pregnancy-related causes.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

