Statesboro Police investigating shooting at The Hudson Apartments

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday night.

Police say they responded to The Hudson Apartments on Highway 301 South a little after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman that had been grazed by gunfire.

Police say they have one person in custody and are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

