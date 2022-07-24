Statesboro Police investigating shooting at The Hudson Apartments
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday night.
Police say they responded to The Hudson Apartments on Highway 301 South a little after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman that had been grazed by gunfire.
Police say they have one person in custody and are still investigating the incident.
