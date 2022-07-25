Sky Cams
$3.2 million approved for repairs on Hutchinson Island deck

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction crews are starting repairs on the deck that collapsed near the Savannah Convention Center. The Chatham Area Transit Ferry is still working its normal hours.

The director says they are working on getting federal funding to help fix some of the damages.

CAT Director says Faye Dimassimo says the earthquake that happened on the same day as the collapse is likely a factor. They are still waiting to hear back from the Biden Administration about if they are eligible for federal funds and how much money for repairs on the dock and ramp they can receive.

“We’re still working through and exploring what those opportunities might be. Whether they are federal or otherwise to make those repairs,” Faye Dimassimo said.

The Chatham County Commission approved $3.2 million to put towards repairs of the deck.

While still operating, the CAT ferries only have one dock to drop passengers off to Hutchinson Island, which could be a challenge.

“There are occasions when we need two vessels running at the same time, when we have extra large conventions. Now that we have one dock here that will be more challenging. It’s certainly possible. Other than that, we’ve been fortunate that this collapse has not caused a destruction of all of our docks,” CAT Marine Services Manager John Allen said.

They say there is a possibility that the deck could be repaired in about about a year.

