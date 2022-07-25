Sky Cams
4 suspects now charged in connection with West Park Avenue shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on West Park Avenue.

According to police, 26-year-old Gary Pitts was shot and killed on July 7.

Police announced on July 25 that a fourth suspect is now facing charges.  Lamartrus Exley, 19, was booked into the Chatham County jail on July 24 on charges of murder and armed robbery.

Hershel Orr, 19, and Vincent Truesdale, 17, were booked into the Chatham County jail on July 13 on charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. A 16-year-old male was also booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of murder and armed robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

