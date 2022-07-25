484th army band performs on Tybee Island for the first time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two weeks each summer, Fort Stewart is home to the 484th Army Band.

An Army Reserve Unit with locations in both Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Unit doubles as a performance group and this weekend, they brought their talents to Tybee Island for the first time ever.

Since its construction in 1930, the Tybee Post Theater has seen a lot of history. But this afternoon, history was made in it, as the 484th Army Band became the first ever to perform in the theater.

“It’s a big honor to be here, always a big honor to serve.”

And perform.

The 484th Army Band’s goal is to engage civilian and Army communities through music.

Sunday they just did that for the people of Tybee, putting on a two-hour long concert.

“Music is outreach. It’s wonderful to answer questions afterwards, or before the performance. I get asked, ‘What instrument do you play?’ and ‘How does that work?’ It’s really great to get involved,” Staff Sergeant Omar Lozano said.

The band was split into four sections: the Woodwind Quintet, the Brass Quintet, the Brass Band, and the Rock Band.

Playing different types of music appealed to all different types of listeners while also giving a window into history.

“We told the story of the military starting from World War I, all the way to now. So we played all different pieces from those eras,” Lozano said.

Which was a fitting setlist for Tybee Post Theater.

“It’s really special to bring a piece of it’s history into its present. And hopefully it goes into it’s future,” Executive Director Evan Goetz said.

Though this was the first performance by an Army Band at Tybee Post Theater, Goetz says he hopes it isn’t the last.

