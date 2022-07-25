Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list

Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of...
Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of Savannah.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of Savannah.

This is a pre-application to get on the waitlist to eventually get placement in public housing. There is a short window to apply and it starts up at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

Those waitlists will be for two, three, four, and five bedroom units at the five public housing communities in the city.

If you and your family are interested this is the first step – you apply online and then you will be placed on a waitlist. As new units open up, then you can begin the process to get placement.

With soaring rent prices right now, the Savannah Housing Authority is expecting an influx of applicants.

“Public housing rents are calculated on 30 percent of the applicants income and so that range, you have people that may pay a very low amount, some may pay a higher amount but you can assure that the higher amount are less than market rent in most cases,” said Yolanda Fontaine, Savannah Housing Authority Property Management Director.

All you will need to apply is your information including name, date of birth, social security for everybody on the lease and be prepared to answer questions about income and prior residences that you have lived in.

All of that is done completely online. It opens Monday at 8 a.m. and is open for a short time until Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
UPDATE: TIU investigates pedestrian-involved crash that injured five people in Ellis Square
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says

Latest News

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
484th Army Band
484th army band performs on Tybee Island for the first time
The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Gwinnett Street Bridge
Man injured in shooting on Harold Rivers Road