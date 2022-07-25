Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of Savannah.

This is a pre-application to get on the waitlist to eventually get placement in public housing. There is a short window to apply and it starts up at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

Those waitlists will be for two, three, four, and five bedroom units at the five public housing communities in the city.

If you and your family are interested this is the first step – you apply online and then you will be placed on a waitlist. As new units open up, then you can begin the process to get placement.

With soaring rent prices right now, the Savannah Housing Authority is expecting an influx of applicants.

“Public housing rents are calculated on 30 percent of the applicants income and so that range, you have people that may pay a very low amount, some may pay a higher amount but you can assure that the higher amount are less than market rent in most cases,” said Yolanda Fontaine, Savannah Housing Authority Property Management Director.

All you will need to apply is your information including name, date of birth, social security for everybody on the lease and be prepared to answer questions about income and prior residences that you have lived in.

All of that is done completely online. It opens Monday at 8 a.m. and is open for a short time until Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

