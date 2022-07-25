Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
UPDATE: TIU investigates pedestrian-involved crash that injured five people in Ellis Square
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith suspended with pay

Latest News

484th Army Band
484th army band performs on Tybee Island for the first time
The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Gwinnett Street Bridge
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say
Man injured in shooting on Harold Rivers Road