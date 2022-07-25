Braves to induct Joe Adcock, Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre into team Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves will induct Joe Adcock, Leo Mazzone and Joe Torre into the team’s Hall of Fame this Saturday. The inductions are a part of the Braves’ annual Alumni Weekend. The trio will join 35 other Braves legends in the Braves Hall of Fame.

The Alumni Weekend will also include a pre-game parade Friday and an alumni softball home run derby Saturday. Participants will include Jeff Francouer, Brian Jordan, Andruw Jones and Johnny Estrada.

Adcock spent 10 years as the Braves’ first baseman. He was a crucial backup on the 1957 World Series-winning team, behind Joe Torre’s brother Frank. The Braves used him as a utility player in 1958 before giving him the full-time first baseman job in 1959. He left the Braves in 1963 and spent the rest of his career with the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels.

Mazzone had a short minor league career, but became one of the all-time great pitching coaches. Joining the Braves organization in 1979, he worked his way through the minor leagues before joining the major league squad in 1990. He was the pitching coach during the “Big Three” era, helping John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux to six collective Cy Youngs and a World Series title in 1995. His pitching staffs anchored 14-straight division winners and included nine 20-game winners and four National League ERA titles.

Torre is most famous as the World Series-winning manager of the New York Yankees, but spent the first seven years of his playing career with the Braves. He was a bedrock at the catcher position during the move from Milwaukee to Atlanta and was a five-time All-Star with the Braves.

Mazzone and Torre are expected to be in attendance. Mazzone will also record a live episode of the “Behind the Braves” podcast Sunday evening. Adcock will be inducted posthumously.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.