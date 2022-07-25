Bryan Co. High School’s first student-produced film wins London-based competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big honor for some students at Bryan County High School.

A digital media class’s very own film won big at a London-based competition.

Back in April, WTOC told you about the premiere of the first ever student produced film at Bryan County High School. Now that film is gaining attention at an international level.

Digital media teacher Joseph Frew Miller says after his students debuted their film “A Country Funeral,” the LiftOff Session at Pinewood Studios in London showed the film overseas.

He says the film was then entered into an online social competition that people from across the globe could vote on to select their top films.

Bryan County High School’s entry took the top spot in that social competition and Miller says being recognized internationally carries many benefits for both his students and the program

“When they’re working on their production resume it’s good for them. For me, it lets me know that we are developing world class film makers . So it just reinforces that we’re doing the right thing here. We just need to do more and do better,” Digital Media and Film Teacher Joseph Frew-Miller said.

Miller says he hopes to keep that momentum going as he gets set to welcome some new students once school starts next week.

