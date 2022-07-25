Bryan County school leaders urge patience as school system grows

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s fastest growing county is getting ready to welcome back students to the classroom. Today, Bryan County school staff went back to work for their first day before students arrive on August 2nd.

But as the school system grows, school leaders are urging families to have patience ahead of the new year.

For Bryan County schools, come signs of growth ahead of the new school year says Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher.

“Carver Elementary School is under full renovation. The current Richmond Hill High School is under full renovation, and we have the athletic complex up at Bryan County Middle/High School that’s also under renovation. They’re all going to be amazing once they’re done.”

While he says supply chain issues might cause some delays to certain projects, he expects most renovations to be complete by the time more than 10,000 Bryan County students come back to the classroom.

It’s one of many areas school leaders are focusing on as the student population goes up.

An increase Dr. Brooksher says they’re ready to handle.

“As of Sunday evening, we were 100% staffed up. Our faculty and staff, our hiring managers have done an amazing job over the summer recruiting, hiring and we do pretty well with retention.”

But it’s an increase that doesn’t come without growing pains.

“When you’re a high growth school system and you add 100 to 200 to 300 new students, you’re always adjusting bus routes. But just go back and check as we get closer to the first day and make sure they’re still the same because they do have to be changed every so often.”

But as this county grows, teachers say they’re looking forward to connecting with more students.

“We’re about to, in a few years, have a much larger community. And we need to have that positive impact now because those families moving in need to hear that,” said Joseph Frew-Miller, the Digital Media and Film Teacher.

As for other changes to expect this year?

New safety measures to help protect students.

“Be on the lookout for this, we’re getting ready to roll out an anonymous reporting system: Tip 4-1-1. We’re very excited about bringing that forward. It’s all about prevention instead of reaction,” said Dr. Booksher.

And Covid precautions will be similar to the end of last school year says Dr. Brooksher as school staff say they’re looking forward to a healthy and safe school year.

“Get some rest, it’s time, we look forward to seeing all of you on August 2nd.”

Tomorrow, Bryan County is hosting their back-to-school bash. It’ll give students a chance to pick up some school supplies.

The event will be at the Mikell Foxworth Gym from 6 to 8 p.m. in Pembroke.

Many Bryan County schools are hosting open houses in the coming days for students. To find out when your child’s school will be open, click here.

