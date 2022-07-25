Design for new Savannah to-go cup revealed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local artist is about to have one of her designs pass through the hands of tens of thousands of locals and visitors alike.

Her painting has been selected as the winner of the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s first To-Go Cup Design contest.

The theme of the design contest was “The Beauty of Savannah.”

The DBA opened the contest in April, calling for entries from artists in Chatham County.

The winning design was submitted by Dana Richardson.

Dana Richardson and Brooke Phillips, the Executive Director of the Savannah Downtown Business Association, joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.