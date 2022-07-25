Sky Cams
A drier wx forecast 07-25-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us have hit 90° away from the beaches and some are feeling like 100-105° like Hampton, Sylvania, and Claxton. The sea breeze is on the move and there are some sprinkles on the radar. If a storm does develop, it could be strong with wind gusts the main hazard. Watching west of I-95 closer to early dinner time for any of those strong storms.

Atlantic high pressure will extend across the area through mid week, while a weak trough lingers inland. Only isolated showers/thunderstorms are expected each afternoon.

Daybreak Tuesday 74 mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 93°, may feel like 100°.

Wednesday mostly sunny all day, 75/95 may feel like 102°

Thursday 75/95 may feel like 108°, please be heat safe/smart.

A cold front will approach the region but will likely stall before reaching the viewing area. Rain chances may go up a little as we head into the weekend.

MARINE: Tuesday...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, a slight chance of showers in the morning. Tuesday night...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Wednesday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Wednesday night...SW winds 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, 3 to 4 ft.

RIP CURRENTS: Gusty winds and astronomical influences from the upcoming new moon will lead to an enhanced risk of rip currents this week. A Moderate Risk is currently forecast at all beaches for Tuesday.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

