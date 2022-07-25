Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on...
FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.

His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement.

In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939 to a mother who taught piano and father who was a foreman in a robe factory, Sorvino was musically inclined from a young age and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York where he fell for the theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1964 in “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa?” in 1970.

Sorvino had three children from his first marriage, including Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino. When he learned that his daughter had been among the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the #MeToo reckoning, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein, “Would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
Several injured after truck crashes in Ellis Square
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief

Latest News

CISM Training
First responders get help dealing with mental health
4 suspects now charged in connection with West Park Avenue shooting
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones
Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘devastating’ school abuses in Canada