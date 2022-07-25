Hilton Head Island community leaders prepare for workforce housing project

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island leaders formed a new committee to help guide a 13 acre project dedicated for workforce housing.

The most recent study done for the town told Hilton Head’s council they needed 2200 more homes to address their affordable housing problem. Something leaders want done right, as the surrounding areas become more and more attractive to workers.

“The idea that folks are going to continue to travel to Hilton head for work is not going to be the same. The environment is going to change right in-front of our eyes fairly quickly here,” Alexander Brown, Ward 1, HHI Town Council said.

The 13 acre development is a solution that will sit in Councilman Brown’s district as he says the town has shifted its mindset.

“For too long I think we have run away from the problem, but now we’re running towards it.”

He says the homes will be cheap enough to keep employees of all kinds on the island, while building a sense of togetherness among them.

“The biggest thing for me is whoever we decide to partner with is in it for the same reasons we’re in it, which is building community.”

Brown is one of five on the committee that now has to pick a developer for this project.

From there they’ll start writing up legislation to propel the process forward and improve affordable housing options on the island.

