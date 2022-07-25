‘It’s like this is their norm’: 6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Six people have been shot in five separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district in the last week. Police say two of the six died as a result of their injuries.

“In seven days we have all this carnage and loss,” District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said.

The latest shooting happened early Monday morning at the Parker’s gas station at the intersection of Wallin Street and Victory Drive. Police say a 28-year-old was shot and killed.

“They deserve to be able to come outside and sit on their porch.”

Wilder-Bryan stands at 54th and Live Oak, one of the five shooting locations.

“We’re in the middle of a neighborhood where people care. Where people understand it’s not just their community.”

During the interview, a neighbor came to share his thoughts on the recent crime. He didn’t want to go on camera, but says he lives in the neighborhood and it’s common to hear two gunshots a day. He went on to say he doesn’t come out at night anymore, but rather he locks himself in his house.

“It’s like this is their norm and so I want people to expect more.”

Wilder-Bryan says she wants to see the community stop pointing fingers and offer solutions.

“Instead of blaming the mayor and the council what are you going to do as a citizen to make sure we don’t have these continued, unnecessary acts of violence?” Wilder-Bryan said.

As a victim of gun violence herself, she says she knows what it’s like to get that knock on the door. She says people need to have the tough conversations with their children and loved ones.

“If we want to do something that’s going to change what’s going on in this city, on these streets, then we have to own what’s happening. We have to look in the mirror.”

Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan went on to say that they too are having conversations amongst city leaders about programs that counteract these violent crimes.

She says there will be a town hall a week from Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the PARC on Pennsylvania Avenue where she hopes people will come with solutions to curbing this violence.

