Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Police respond to call of shots fired at Love Field airport in Dallas

Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says police were investigating the reports Monday morning at Love Field but no other details were immediately released.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
Several injured after truck crashes in Ellis Square
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
White House plans COVID-19 vaccine summit as Biden recovers
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial over Sandy Hook remarks finally set to begin
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Thursday, July 21,...
Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases