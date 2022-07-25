Racial Justice Network calls for transparency in death investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Racial Justice Network held a news conference this afternoon in Savannah.

The local chapter of the organization is calling for accountability in our community.

The group also specifically asking for transparency in the investigation of the death of Saudi Lee, who was shot and killed by Savannah officer Ernest Ferguson in June.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Nobody wants to be transparent. Everybody cries out, ‘I want transparency,’ but in true transparency, you would be coming out here and getting to the bottom of things,” said Rev. Alan Mainor, the president of the Racial Justice Network.

Reverend Alan Mainor, who’s the chapter president, believes a lack of transparency could be addressed by a citizen’s review board.

“That’s why we’re coming together, policing our own communities. We’re coming together as a review board. We want our own review board. We want to make sure that we can see what’s really going on for true transparency, true accountability.”

Savannah currently has a citizen’s review board called the Savannah Citizen Accountability and Review of Emergency Services, or CARES, which Mainor serves on. CARES made a set of 12 recommendations to the Savannah Police Department in 2020, including prohibiting chokeholds.

They were also expected to submit a report to law enforcement based on community outreach meetings in February of 2021.

The report was never submitted due to insufficient data.

“They have not been active for the last 11 months. We’re talking about something that’s active. We’re not talking about something that looks good on paper. Grab the common man. The people that are working 9 to 5′s. Grab them, that have a real stake in the community. In their community. Not because they have a title. We’re tired of that. We don’t want anybody with a title.”

In regards to the Saudi Lee case, Mainor also expressed frustration that Officer Ferguson was even hired by Savannah Police, saying Ferguson had a known track record of using excessive force.

WTOC Investigates looked into the claims regarding Ferguson’s history.

We asked Savannah Police Department what they knew before they hired Ferguson.

The Department said in a statement, quote:

“An independent background investigator researches the employment history of all applicants and provides the findings to SPD. The background report indicated that this particular applicant was employed by Coastal State Prison, would be eligible for re-hire and had complied with all policies and procedures.”

WTOC also found that Ferguson was investigated several times and disciplined for use of force at a previous job at Coastal State Prison in Garden City.

According to records obtained by WTOC Investigates, Ferguson was employed as a prison guard at Coastal State from February of 2020 until March of 2021.

Documents from Ferguson’s personnel file detail nine Use of Force incidents in one year, the first coming in his third week on the job.

In one of those nine incidents, Ferguson was reprimanded by the warden, and in two other incidents, they were referred to the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.