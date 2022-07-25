Sky Cams
Rep. Buddy Carter, Wade Herring respond to ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ vote

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - House Resolution 8404 passed the House last week with a 267-157 vote, which protects the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.

Congressman Buddy Carter was one of the votes against, which prompted Herring to release a statement saying Carter’s vote was an example of putting politics and division before human rights.

Carter dismissed Herring’s statement and the resolution overall.

“I didn’t come to Washington D.C. to waste time and that’s what this is doing. This is nothing more than the Democrats trying to deflect attention off of the issues that matter to people, and that is gas and groceries and inflation, the Southern border. Look, this is settled law, this is a waste of our time to even be considering this,” said Congressman Carter.

“I don’t think who you’re able to marry is a distraction. I think it’s a fundamental human right, and we’re talking about the difference between making sure that peoples rights are protected, versus their rights are taken away. I can’t imagine anything more important than that,” said Wade Herring.

The Respect for Marriage Act is now being considered by the Senate.

