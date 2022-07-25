Saint Joseph’s Candler doctor lends a helping hand to Ukraine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Saint Joseph’s/Candler Doctor saw the need for medical help and Ukraine took matters in his own hands.

“I was about 50 miles from he Russian border and about five miles from the front in Southeast Ukraine.”

When St. Josephs/Candler Dr. Anthony Foley heard about Russia invading Ukraine, he knew he had to help.

“It would be silly to say we weren’t nervous,” Dr. Anthony Foley said.

Nervous but more than willing when he learned there were just three surgeons in this small hospital with lots of casualties.

“They were in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 casualties a day and they would operate on around six to eight of them,” Foley said.

With $50 thousand in medical supplies and his military background, he and a few other American soldiers got there and went straight to work for three weeks.

“We took care of soldiers, we took care of civilians or who ever happened to come into the small hospital where we were.”

And he will never forget patients going through the unimaginable show endless gratitude with the smallest gestures.

“He gave us a big smile and big thumbs. he was perfectly happy to have Americans take care of him.”

On the fore front of a war in a hospital much poorer than this one in America, he says he’s happy to have made a lasting impact on many.

Ironically.

“I think the biggest impact was on me.”

Because of their thankfulness.

“The hospital didn’t have very good food. We didn’t have reliable water or power, obviously it’s a combat zone, those things a scarce but they still figured out a way to put together a farewell dinner.”

He already has plans to go back.

“I think the biggest thing I brought home with me is the resilience and the strength of the Ukraine people.”

While their struggle might not be at the fore front of our minds, they are still using that strength in a war that’s far from over.

