Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Police arrest suspect after shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police arrested a suspect following a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue on July 20.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and found a 13-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, according to officials.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Kwasi Koby Perry as the suspect.

They say the man and teen had been involved in an ongoing dispute that led to the shooting.

Perry was booked into the Chatham County jail on July 22 on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children first degree.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
Several injured after truck crashes in Ellis Square
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief

Latest News

Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbeque closes after car is pushed into grill pit
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith suspended with pay
CISM Training
First responders get help dealing with mental health