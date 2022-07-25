Savannah Police arrest suspect after shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police arrested a suspect following a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue on July 20.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and found a 13-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, according to officials.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Kwasi Koby Perry as the suspect.

They say the man and teen had been involved in an ongoing dispute that led to the shooting.

Perry was booked into the Chatham County jail on July 22 on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children first degree.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.