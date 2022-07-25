Savannah Police investigating shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.

It happened at a gas station at the intersection of Wallin Street and Victory Drive.

Police say a man received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police on scene tell WTOC the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

No information on a possible suspect was released.

