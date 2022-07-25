Spaceport Camden deal off, according to landowner

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The land that would’ve been the site for the first spaceport in Georgia will stay in private hands ending the land deal that has been in the works for years, according to the landowner.

Since the spaceport was announced, residents in the area have pushed to end the land deal citing environmental impact concerns. That led to a referendum earlier this year where residents overwhelmingly voted to block the deal, and a judge later upheld that vote.

WTOC reached out to the owner of the property, Union Carbide. Their statement said, in part “Through the residents’ referendum vote, Camden County repudiated the County’s Option Agreement with Union Carbide Corporation to purchase the Company’s Woodbine, Georgia property. As a result, there is no longer an Option Agreement in existence between the County and UCC, and UCC does not intend to convey the property to the County.”

