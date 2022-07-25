Sky Cams
Spaceport Camden deal off, according to landowner

FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, has denied a request to stop Camden County from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project. (Spaceport Camden via AP, File)(AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The land that would’ve been the site for the first spaceport in Georgia will stay in private hands ending the land deal that has been in the works for years, according to the landowner.

Since the spaceport was announced, residents in the area have pushed to end the land deal citing environmental impact concerns. That led to a referendum earlier this year where residents overwhelmingly voted to block the deal, and a judge later upheld that vote.

WTOC reached out to the owner of the property, Union Carbide. Their statement said, in part “Through the residents’ referendum vote, Camden County repudiated the County’s Option Agreement with Union Carbide Corporation to purchase the Company’s Woodbine, Georgia property. As a result, there is no longer an Option Agreement in existence between the County and UCC, and UCC does not intend to convey the property to the County.”

