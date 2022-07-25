Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Students and teachers in Hampton Co. school district will receive quarterly breaks

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Schools in Hampton County are pretty much empty right now, aside from a few teachers setting up their classrooms. That won’t be the case in a week’s time though as hundreds of kids fill buildings just like the one behind me for the district’s earliest start ever.

“We’re using a modified school calendar that gives quarterly breaks to students, parents and teachers,” Hampton School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox said.

He says it was used by other South Carolina districts last year and got good feedback.

“There’s a lot of advantages to it. It allows our teachers to re-energize and be ready when they come back for the second quarter of teaching,” Wilcox said.

That’s just one thing the district is doing to incentivize teachers, but they’re still five short, with specific needs in math at Wade Hampton high school.

“I think this has been a problem statewide and even nationwide in that there is a shortage of teachers everywhere.”

As classrooms still have another week before they’re filled, the superintendent is confident they’ll be ready.

“We’re going to be alright, it’s going to be a good school year. We have the schools clean and ready and we miss the children.”

He also says there’s a new high school in the works, and we’ll have more on that in the coming weeks.

Superintendent Wilcox encourages anyone with interest in driving buses or teaching for the district to apply online.

He also says parents should be expecting informational voicemails regarding the start of school in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
Several injured after truck crashes in Ellis Square
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief

Latest News

Hilton Head Island community leaders prepare for workforce housing project
Students and teachers in Hampton Co. school district will receive quarterly breaks
New courses coming this school year in Liberty County
New courses coming this school year in Liberty County
Liberty County School System logo.
New courses coming this school year in Liberty County
Clear bookbags part of new rules at Evans County schools
Clear bookbags part of new rules at Evans County schools