Students and teachers in Hampton Co. school district will receive quarterly breaks

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Schools in Hampton County are pretty much empty right now, aside from a few teachers setting up their classrooms. That won’t be the case in a week’s time though as hundreds of kids fill buildings just like the one behind me for the district’s earliest start ever.

“We’re using a modified school calendar that gives quarterly breaks to students, parents and teachers,” Hampton School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox said.

He says it was used by other South Carolina districts last year and got good feedback.

“There’s a lot of advantages to it. It allows our teachers to re-energize and be ready when they come back for the second quarter of teaching,” Wilcox said.

That’s just one thing the district is doing to incentivize teachers, but they’re still five short, with specific needs in math at Wade Hampton high school.

“I think this has been a problem statewide and even nationwide in that there is a shortage of teachers everywhere.”

As classrooms still have another week before they’re filled, the superintendent is confident they’ll be ready.

“We’re going to be alright, it’s going to be a good school year. We have the schools clean and ready and we miss the children.”

He also says there’s a new high school in the works, and we’ll have more on that in the coming weeks.

Superintendent Wilcox encourages anyone with interest in driving buses or teaching for the district to apply online.

He also says parents should be expecting informational voicemails regarding the start of school in the coming days.

