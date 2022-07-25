Sky Cams
Tricks Barbeque closes after car is pushed into grill pit

By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local bbq spot is closing it’s doors for awhile after a car accident damaged the business.

Tricks Barbeque in the Starland District says they usually serve around 200 customers a day. But now, they’re not serving anybody, and they’re not sure when they’ll be able to.

Savannah police say that on Saturday, the driver of a SUV was headed north on Bull Street, when he had a medical incident, causing him to veer off the road crashing into and pushing a parked car into the grill pit at Tricks Barbecue.

Taylor Middleton, who’s family owns the restaurant, says three large grills in the pit, each worth over 3,000 were damaged.

Middleton says they can’t operate without the grills they’re working to get them replaced, but aren’t sure how long that will take.

“For that day, you know, we had to close because we had all of our food on the bigger grills, so the accident, glass, nails, fumes, it was a lot. But we’re not really sure when we’re gonna open up. We have a couple of grills around the corner, but they’re so small and we’re so busy and they’re so small it would just throw everything off,” Taylor Middleton, Family owns Tricks Bbq said.

Middleton adds that she and her family are grateful for their customers’ patience both on the day of the accident, and in the days to come while they’re waiting to reopen.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

