Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people injured after a truck drove through Ellis Square
Several injured after truck crashes in Ellis Square
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Two dead after fatal crash on I-95 Northbound from Jimmy DeLoach to Hwy 21
1 injured after shooting in the 2000 block of Skidaway Rd.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville, according to police chief

Latest News

Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy, abuses in Canada
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbeque closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Savannah Police arrest suspect after shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her