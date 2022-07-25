Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A husband and wife have been identified that were involved in an apparent murder-suicide at a Hinesville shopping center.

Christopher Williams, 35, and Terrica Williams, 36, both died Friday, according to the Hinesville Police Department.

According to the police chief, it appears the man shot his wife and then shot himself.

A witness at the scene said the woman in a vehicle was being chased by the man in a pickup. The woman parked at the Liberty Square Shopping Center and ran into a business with the man chasing her and firing shots.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Reaction Team went into the business and found the couple’s bodies in the back of the business.

The man involved was a 3rd ID soldier. Below is a statement from Fort Stewart:

“We are aware that two people died in a shooting in Hinesville. We are terribly saddened by this tragic incident and can confirm that one of those who died was a 3rd Infantry Division Soldier.”

