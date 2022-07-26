3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3-year-old boy has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to the Effingham County Fire Department and county coroner.

The fire happened at a home at the intersection of Charlton and McCall roads.

Effingham Fire says the child’s mother received burn injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Neighbors said a family of five lived at the home. They also said that four of the five people were home when the fire happened. Two children escaped the fire while the father was not home at the time of the fire.

“I saw the dad I think it was, he came home running home from work and was like freaking out. Then the cops came up to him, and then I saw him crying, I guess when he found out. It was really sad,” neighbor Ivy Sinyare said.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

