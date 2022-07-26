‘Are we doing enough’: SCCPSS resource officers receive active shooter training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Along with getting ready for standard back to school operations, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are trying to make sure staff is extra prepared for an active shooter situation.

“We’re always asking the question, Are we doing enough?”

Savannah Chatham County Schools are taking a proactive approach to protect students and staff in the case of an active shooter.

Resource officers are going through active shooter training alongside Savannah Police for the upcoming school year, so they are all on the same page just in case.

“If I don’t have an SRO at a school, I know that that beat officer will be ready to go in render the services to immediately neutralize a threat as needed,” SCCPSS Board Police Chief Terry Enoch said.

He says they are also doing this to cut out any time wasted by waiting for backup to arrive.

Chief Enoch also says they have resource officer positions to fill still so they have trained civilians at schools that don’t have an resource officer.

Teachers are in taking active shooter training ahead of the school year.

“When teachers walk into a the classroom the first day of school, they’ll already be briefed on what to do in case of a safety crisis but the chief is encouraging parents to start the conversation at home.”

“If you find something’s out that’s concerning, share it with us.”

Enoch says to check your kids bookbags.

“We’re set up that you bring things to our attention we have support services, we have solutions. We have ways to do some early intervention to make sure we help your child and make sure your child doesn’t harm anybody else.”

He also encourages parents to monitor your child’s social media.

