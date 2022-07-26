Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer smashes through bus windshield

It was a close call for a bus driver in Oklahoma when a deer came crashing through the front windshield. (Source: KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – It was a close call for a bus driver in Oklahoma when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.

It was a typical start to the morning for LATS bus driver Alisha Sutton. But just two minutes into her morning route, a deer smashed through the front window of the bus and landed inside the vehicle.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did that just happen?’ And I was talking to it, trying to calm him down,” Sutton said.

In shock, Sutton immediately stopped the bus and opened the door so the deer could get out.

Sutton and the deer were separated by a plexiglass door, and she said she knows it could’ve been worse. Sutton was not injured and there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

“I was OK until I watched the tape myself and saw how close it was to ending up in my lap with me,” said Sutton.

Ryan Landers, general manager for LATS, says he was impressed with the way Sutton reacted.

“I love the way and really appreciate the way our driver reacted and how she dealt with the whole situation, I will be perfectly honest, I’m not sure if I would have been able to do that,” Landers said.

Landers said he has never seen anything like this in his entire career and will use this video as a training tool in the future.

“Yeah, she handled it perfectly, and we’re going to use this video for a number of years for training purposes,” he said.

The LATS bus that was damaged in the crash was already repaired and is ready to get back on the road.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of...
Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list
6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district
‘It’s like this is their norm’: 6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district

Latest News

Search continues for suspect after reported sexual assault at Hilton Head massage parlor
FILE - Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news...
Family of 14-year-old girl fatally shot by LA police files lawsuit
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine