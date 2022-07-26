SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is back-to-school time for high school coaches too and Tuesday dozens of them received a refresher course on keeping their student-athletes safe this season.

Chatham Orthopaedic Associates hosted their annual All Sports Coaches Clinic at Jenkins High School.

Nearly 200 local coaches showed up for physician-led discussions on subjects including concussion prevention and heat-illness treatment.

Sports medicine trainers offered advice on proper conditioning and warm-up techniques and there were also demonstrations at five emergency treatment stations.

Many of the coaches on hand today have attended the clinic every year it has been offered to brush up on best practices.

Practice has already started for some school sports teams, while several other seasons will begin shortly after students return to the classroom.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.