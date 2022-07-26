Effingham Co. School District holds orientation for 250 new employees

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rincon Elementary was full Tuesday, but not with students.

Instead hundreds of new staff members gathered for orientation before the new school year begins next week.

“It’s just a really big day for us, and exciting day. It’s kind of the kickoff for the new year with our new employees,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

In total the Effingham County School District welcomed 250 new staff members to their family, from teachers to bus drivers and everything in between.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to teach them a little bit about our school district. Get them acclimated to the rules and processes and procedures of our school district,” said Dr. Ford.

And of course, helping set the tone of the new year.

“Make sure that we show them the love and care and support we’re expecting them to show our students and community,” Dr. Ford said.

While 250 new employees may seem like a lot Dr. Ford says it’s what’s necessary to keep up with the growth.

“We’re approaching 14,000 students and our board believes in maintaining smaller class sizes. If you want smaller class sizes you have to hire more employees. So, we’re making sure we’re accommodating the students coming into our buildings in about a week.”

A day Dr. Ford and all of the staff in the Effingham County School District are more than ready for.

“We really look forward to seeing all our students, all our families, and starting the school year on a positive note.”

Students in the Effingham County School District head back to the classroom next Thursday.

