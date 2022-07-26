Evan Co. leaders hope $500,000 railyard expansion grant will fast track economic expansion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders are hoping the $500,000 grant for railyard expansions will put Evans County on a fast track to economic expansion.

While it might look like just an empty field right now economic leaders say once complete the new railyard will bring endless economic possibilities to Evans County.

“So many people now are wanting to use rail. Any product that can be shipped or has the ability to be shipped by rail could be brought to the door of that company,” Exec. Director Adam Kennedy said.

Using a mix of county funds and state money, crews will build the roughly 1-million-dollar rail spur from existing lines to serve current industries and attract new ones at nearby Industrial Park West.

Construction will be done in two phases with the first being used to build transloading stations for deliveries.

“Then for the second phase of our process, the rail will be taken into our park with the whole idea of providing better access for the use of rail, but also more prospects will be looking at our park to come,” Kennedy said.

In a statement from the Georgia Department of Community affairs, “the lack of rail access cost Evans County the potential to bring 125 jobs to the area.

Evans County economic leader says the demand is here for this project. They say they’ve already had industries reach out that require rail service, so they say now is a good time to build this project ahead of projected growth from the Bryan County mega site.

“With Evans County being so close to that site, we are starting to get phone calls from people that are interested. So I think as that plant grows, we’ll continue to hear more things and they’ll be a lot more interest.”

As county officials now hope to keep economic development chugging along.

WTOC did speak to employees off camera at the industrial site who say they’re skeptical since they don’t know how traffic and neighborhoods might be affected.

Crews hope to break ground on the railway expansion within the next 3 months.

