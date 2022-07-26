Family Promise closing Bryan County location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nonprofit that focuses on finding homeless families safe and stable housing .. is having to rethink how they help those in need in one Coastal Empire County.

The home that Family Promise has used here in the Blueberry Village area of Richmond Hill for the past two and a half years actually has to be cleared out by the end of this month, meaning anyone who needs in-person services, will need to go to their Chatham or Effingham County locations.

“The owners of the house that we had in our Bryan County, Richmond Hill location, decided that this was a good opportunity for them to sell. And we completely understood that, they have been amazing to us the last two and a half years,” Katrina Bostick said.

Bostick says when it comes to finding a backup location, her organization is at the mercy of the housing market.

“Just like our families, in this housing market it’s extremely difficult to find something in that area so that we can continue to serve,” Bostick said.

Before Family Promise opened up the Bryan County office, Bostick says they relied on their interfaith hospitality network, rotating families from church to church for shelter.

“Right now, what we’re looking at is definitely taking a shift in how we serve. We’ve been looking at the numbers, what would probably be the best, most beneficial and impactful way to serve Bryan County, and that is to do outreach.”

“We may be serving differently, but we’ll still continue to serve.”

