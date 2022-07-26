Greenspace tax may be on November ballot in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - 300 million dollars of tax revenue could be coming to Beaufort County over the next four years, if a referendum gets approved by county council and voters.

County council will have the third reading on a greenspace sales tax on August 8th that would officially put it on the ballot come November.

“Our rural and critical lands program has been key to saving different areas in Bluffton, St. Helena and Seabrook and this will give us more money to continue buying those lands.” Beaufort County Public Information Officer Christopher Ophardt said.

Essentially the money will feed a program to keep Beaufort green. Ophardt says other measures for land protection like this have been approved in the past and the money would be focused on a few priorities.

“It’s important to preserve spaces to where it protects the environment, and also make sure that we can manage growth in the proper way.”

The county says things like gas, groceries and prescription drugs wouldn’t be included in that sales tax that if approved would run from 2023 to 2026.

