Lowe’s launches initiative to support entrepreneurs, businesses worldwide

FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By ORhonde Chapman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes now have the opportunity to participate in Lowe’s first-ever live pitch event.

On Tuesday, Lowe’s announced its largest product to date, the “Into the Blue: Lowe’s Product Pitch Event,”. During the event, Lowe’s plans to invest $5 million in purchase orders to new suppliers with opportunities for products to be carried online at Lowes.com and within the company’s more than 1,700 retail stores.

Starting today through Aug. 14, businesses interested that have ready-for-market products can apply at Lowes.com/Suppliers. Additionally, businesses selected for Into the Blue will garner the opportunity to pitch directly to Lowe’s executives on November 2-3, 2022 at the new Lowe’s Tech Hub in Charlotte, N.C. Opening this fall, the state-of-the-art facility serves as the leading center of excellence in Lowe’s retail technology and the primary office for up to approximately 2,000 Lowe’s technology professionals.

“Into the Blue: Lowe’s Product Pitch Event gives entrepreneurs the chance to take their business to the next level,” said Bill Boltz, executive vice president, of merchandising. “We are inviting businesses of any size to apply for Into the Blue because the more innovative products we uncover, the more solutions we can provide to our customers to make their homes and lives better.”

In addition to product pitches, Into the Blue will include extensive networking, a supplier fair, and mainstage and breakout sessions. The sessions are set to offer a variety of business tips and topics to help educate participating business owners as they work to scale their operations.

“Lowe’s began as a small business more than 100 years ago, so we understand what it means to help a business succeed and the benefits it brings to their communities,” said Sarah Dodd, senior vice president, of global merchandising. “We look forward to helping these businesses, especially often overlooked entrepreneurs, on their journey to be featured at a big box retailer.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

