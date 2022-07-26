Sky Cams
Man ordered to pay nearly $40,000 for phoning in workplace bomb threat

(wcax)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been ordered to repay $38,400 in restitution for shutting down a Port of Savannah facility with a phoned-in bomb threat.

Elliiot Sherman, 23, pleaded guilty to False Information and Hoaxes, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Sherman was an employee of a staffing agency in Port Wentworth.

He was dismissed early on Sept. 11, 2020, and admitted calling in a bomb threat so the other workers in his carpool also would be dismissed and he wouldn’t have to wait for his ride home, court documents say.

Sherman, has been in custody since his arrest in May 2021 and was sentenced to time served, and to serve two years of supervised release, officials say.

“Hoax threats consume law enforcement resources needed for actual emergencies, disrupt commerce, and terrify potential threatened victims,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Anyone who decides to carry out a threat like this, especially one so inappropriately timed, can expect the FBI to come knocking to hold them accountable.”

During the investigation, the company was forced to halt operations at two warehouses at a cost of $38,400.

