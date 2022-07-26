Sky Cams
‘Walking on Sunshine’: Mostly dry day with warmer temperatures ☀️

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s at lunchtime with highs in the lower 90s. There will be a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, making it a bit more comfortable with “feels like” temperatures near 100 degrees during the afternoon. It’ll be a mostly dry day with just a few isolated showers possible thanks to higher pressure in the area.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 6.1′ 7:15AM I 0.6′ 1:19PM I 7.5′ 7:34PM

Tuesday marine forecast: It will be a great day to hit our area beaches! Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees with just a slight chance of a shower. The UV index will be very high today, so make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen! Waves highs will be around 2 to 3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Be mindful of jellyfish, there have been a lot of reports around Tybee this past week!

Low-end rain chances continue through the week with temperatures heating up. Coverage of rain top out at 20 percent each afternoon. Although coverage is low, the showers that do develop could produce heavy rain. High temperatures build into the mid 90s beginning Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the weekend. Heat index values could top out over 105 degrees, so make sure to stay hydrated!

Tropical forecast:

Tropical development is not expected over the next five days. However, once we get into August, we start one of our three busiest months of the season. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

