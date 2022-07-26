Sky Cams
Name the Savannah Ghost Pirates mascot

Savannah Ghost Pirates
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiled the team’s mascot on Tuesday. Now you have a chance to name the ghost pirate before the new season sets sail.

Please click here to watch the reveal video and click here to submit a name suggestion.

In May, the team introduced the first head coach in franchise history as well as the team’s NHL affiliation with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Ghost Pirates begin play in October. The newly formed team will compete in the ECHL.

