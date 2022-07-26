New mental crisis hotline seeing an increase in callers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new mental crisis hotline is seeing a slight increase the number of people reaching out for help.

The three digit number, 9-8-8 officially rolled out about a week ago.

While data isn’t officially available, the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities says they’re watching the numbers closely.

“I think having a three digit number that is universal no matter what state you’re in in the country is a really big deal. It’s on par with 9-1-1. Having that will be a tremendous benefit, tremendous asset for people in our state,” said Monica Johnson.

Johnson also says like 9-1-1 call centers, they are getting calls from people with non-emergencies.

She wants to emphasize it’s a 24-hour-line but only for a crisis situation.

They expect to have a better picture of the demand in about 30 days.

