Plant Riverside to start showing weekly outdoor, family-friendly movies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Plant Riverside District announced plans to begin a Sunday night family-friendly movie series.

The movies will be shown on a large LED screen in Plant Riverside’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The series is free and open to the public.

Every Sunday from July 31 through Sept. 4, a feature film will begin playing at dusk (8:45 p.m.) in the park.

Lawn chair seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Popcorn, snow cones, hot pretzels, ice cream as well as refreshing beverages, including fresh-squeezed lemonade and freshly brewed iced tea, will be available for purchase.

Plant Riverside’s movie series will offer screenings of the following films:

THE SANDLOT (Rated PG, 1993) - Sunday, July 31

THE GOONIES (Rated PG, 1985) - Sunday, Aug. 7

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (Rated PG, 2017) - Sunday, Aug. 14

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (Rated PG, 1982) - Sunday, Aug. 21

TOY STORY (Rated G, 1995) - Sunday, Aug. 28

GREASE (Rated PG, 1978) - Sunday, Sept. 4

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.