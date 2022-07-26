Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Plant Riverside to start showing weekly outdoor, family-friendly movies

Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Plant Riverside District announced plans to begin a Sunday night family-friendly movie series.

The movies will be shown on a large LED screen in Plant Riverside’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The series is free and open to the public.

Every Sunday from July 31 through Sept. 4, a feature film will begin playing at dusk (8:45 p.m.) in the park.

Lawn chair seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Popcorn, snow cones, hot pretzels, ice cream as well as refreshing beverages, including fresh-squeezed lemonade and freshly brewed iced tea, will be available for purchase.

Plant Riverside’s movie series will offer screenings of the following films:

  • THE SANDLOT (Rated PG, 1993) - Sunday, July 31
  • THE GOONIES (Rated PG, 1985) - Sunday, Aug. 7
  • THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (Rated PG, 2017) - Sunday, Aug. 14
  • E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (Rated PG, 1982) - Sunday, Aug. 21
  • TOY STORY (Rated G, 1995) - Sunday, Aug. 28
  • GREASE (Rated PG, 1978) - Sunday, Sept. 4

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of...
Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district
‘It’s like this is their norm’: 6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district

Latest News

Ketel One Brunch Music Series at Rocks on the River
Ketel One Brunch Music Series at Rocks on the River
Ketel One Brunch Music Series at Rocks on the River
Ketel One Brunch Music Series at Rocks on the River
Celebrating National Cheese & Wine Day
Celebrating National Cheese & Wine Day
Design for new Savannah to-go cup revealed
Design for new Savannah to-go cup revealed