Port Wentworth police say they are not trained to wait in an active shooter situation

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As attention continues to turn to active shootings across the country, the Port Wentworth Police Department is taking a stronger stance on training.

Simulations are one major component of active shooter trainings for the Port Wentworth Police Department.

“You gotta know how to get there safely. You gotta know what you gotta look for clearing rooms and then, it deals with clearing the room itself, finding the active shooter and stopping the threat,” said Captain Nathan Jentzen.

Captain Nathan Jentzen said they do have tactical response known to many people as SWAT, but their training is geared more toward officers on the streets.

“They’re the people who are gonna show up first.”

He said officers are trained outside of the classroom basics to make every round of bullets count when responding to a real threat.

“When we actually throw them into hands on training with simunitions, you kinda get a little bit of a different response from officers because it’s pain compliance....someone’s actually there kinda thing.”

Discussion about law enforcement’s response to recent active shootings, like in Uvalde, Texas, has also been a topic among Port Wentworth police officers. Captain Jentzen said they are not trained to wait. They actually have a one-officer response protocol if they’re the first on scene.

Captain Jentzen said: “We gotta go in. Our job is to save as many people as possible.”

That’s different than how he was trained.

“Officers would wait, you’d have a minimum number of officers get to the scene and a shotgun or rifle with you to eliminate the active shooter threat.”

He said they train to respond, but they’re not desensitized to what’s going on.

“They’ll see the uniform...see the patrol car, ‘oh, you’re a police officer’, but we still take the uniform off everyday. We’re still parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles.”

Active shooter situations can happen anywhere. Just a few days ago Hinesville, a town comparable in size to Port Wentworth, had one.

Captain Jentzen said this is what they signed up to do and they train throughout the year, every year, to make sure they can respond and handle it properly.

