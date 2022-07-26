Search continues for suspect after reported sexual assault at Hilton Head massage parlor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says multiple women were sexually assaulted while getting massages at a spa on Hilton Head.

The suspect hasn’t been found.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said it received two reports, 20 days apart, accusing a masseur of sexual assault.

“It was a walk-in therapist that wanted to try out his services to see if he would be someone that would be eligible for hire,” Maj. Angela Viens said.

It happened at Sunny Spa and Maj. Viens says without the proper paperwork, doing a trial service was illegal.

“South Carolina has regulations on massage licensing that need to be in place before a therapist can actually perform services on a client,” Maj. Viens said.

The BCSO says during their follow up at the massage parlor, they found more administrative problems to go along with the assault reports.

“We have done an inspection at the business with Hilton Head Fire, Fire and Rescue and Codes Enforcement because there was some indications that maybe there was some other violations,” Maj. Viens said.

On Tuesday, the spa’s doors were locked and nobody was inside. Even though their online business hours say they’re should’ve been open.

Although WTOC couldn’t get a comment from the store owner, the sheriff’s office advises people to always keep their eye out when in unfamiliar situations with unfamiliar people.

“When they go into the room to undress make sure that they do a 360 to make sure that there aren’t any cameras in sight and if something happens, you as a customer have a right to stop that service,” Maj. Viens said.

The sheriff’s office asks if you have any information that can help, call their non-emergency line or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry.

