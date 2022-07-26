Sky Cams
Toombs County insurance agent charged with fraud

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - An insurance agent in Vidalia is free on bond after investigators say she collected premiums from customers, but didn’t pay them to the company.

The Toombs County’s sheriff said the charges in this case come from an investigation between his office and the state agency that regulates insurance agents and companies.

The sign at the Monroe Agency said “open”. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Kerri Monroe Friday on five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of Reporting and Dispositions of Premiums.

Sheriff Alvie Kight says the case stared in May when a family reported they’d paid premiums but found out the company had canceled their coverage. He says Monroe also did accounting and payroll services for some local companies.

He also says they’ve heard from more clients since they announced Monroe’s arrest.

“We’ve had several all in that were clients. They weren’t insurance people. They were ones where bookkeeping was being handled by them.”

The sheriff says they continue working with the Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety to figure out the size of the case.

He says any clients of the firm that have concerns they might be a victim are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

