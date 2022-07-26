Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Two men charged following shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester St.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were arrested following a shooting on July 14.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester Street around 6:30 p.m.

They say two different cars were exchanging gunfire near the intersection of Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. A passing car was struck by gunfire.

As a result, a 40-year-old woman was shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital were she was treated and released.

Kaleb Wanzo,18, Brunswick was charged with a party to a crime of aggravated assault.

Trentavious Lee, 19, Brunswick was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

This case is active and ongoing, those with additional information are urged to contact Detective Terrance Tanner at (912)279-2606 or Silent Witness (912)265-5516.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of...
Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district
‘It’s like this is their norm’: 6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district

Latest News

Water faucet
Water to be cutoff Wednesday in Darien
A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
Toddler dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside to start showing weekly outdoor, family-friendly movies
West Nile Virus found in mosquito samples from southside Savannah, islands area