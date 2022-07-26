Two men charged following shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester St.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were arrested following a shooting on July 14.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester Street around 6:30 p.m.

They say two different cars were exchanging gunfire near the intersection of Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. A passing car was struck by gunfire.

As a result, a 40-year-old woman was shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital were she was treated and released.

Kaleb Wanzo,18, Brunswick was charged with a party to a crime of aggravated assault.

Trentavious Lee, 19, Brunswick was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

This case is active and ongoing, those with additional information are urged to contact Detective Terrance Tanner at (912)279-2606 or Silent Witness (912)265-5516.

