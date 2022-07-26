US-17 Bridge renamed to honor longtime band director Lawrence Hutchins Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bridge on US Highway 17 in Chatham County has a new name, thanks to some devoted former students.

The bridge on US 17 east of Red Gate Farms Road is now known as the Lawrence Hutchins, Junior Bridge.

Mr. Hutchins was a music teacher and band director at Beach High School for decades, and founded Savannah State University’s Men’s Glee Club.

Mr. Hutchins is known for his impact on music education and his students.

Representative Carl Gilliard says he was blessed to be taught by Mr. Hutchins when he studied at Beach.

“I didn’t know about marching bands, I didn’t know about drum major, I’d never seen one. And for him to give me the opportunity to show my creativity, and to be who I was, and never limit me, he didn’t limit me he let me take off the limits. So we were able to do a lot of creative things, and set the pace for bands and drum majors for history because of Mr. Hutchins,” State Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

During the 2022 legislative session, Representative Gilliard introduced a House Resolution 942 to dedicate the bridge in honor of Mr. Hutchins.

