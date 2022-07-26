Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

US-17 Bridge renamed to honor longtime band director Lawrence Hutchins Jr.

Lawrence Hutchins, Junior Bridge
Lawrence Hutchins, Junior Bridge(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bridge on US Highway 17 in Chatham County has a new name, thanks to some devoted former students.

The bridge on US 17 east of Red Gate Farms Road is now known as the Lawrence Hutchins, Junior Bridge.

Mr. Hutchins was a music teacher and band director at Beach High School for decades, and founded Savannah State University’s Men’s Glee Club.

Mr. Hutchins is known for his impact on music education and his students.

Representative Carl Gilliard says he was blessed to be taught by Mr. Hutchins when he studied at Beach.

“I didn’t know about marching bands, I didn’t know about drum major, I’d never seen one. And for him to give me the opportunity to show my creativity, and to be who I was, and never limit me, he didn’t limit me he let me take off the limits. So we were able to do a lot of creative things, and set the pace for bands and drum majors for history because of Mr. Hutchins,” State Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

During the 2022 legislative session, Representative Gilliard introduced a House Resolution 942 to dedicate the bridge in honor of Mr. Hutchins.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of...
Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list

Latest News

SCAD students partner with Family Promise to create outdoor spaces around homes
SCAD students partner with Family Promise to create outdoor spaces around homes
A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
ECSD New Staff Orientation
Effingham Co. School District holds orientation for 250 new employees
Search continues for suspect after reported sexual assault at Hilton Head massage parlor